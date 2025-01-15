Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile who had his windows smashed after leaving a note in children’s sweets at a shop asking for naked pictures has been jailed after a community backlash.

A male was seen smashing windows at a house in Northgate Avenue | Supplied

Predator Lee Davidoff, 55, was exposed by a Fratton community after breaching the terms of his sexual harm prevention order and sex offenders register requirements.

Fears were raised after Davidoff was moved into a property in Northgate Avenue in November by authorities - with residents reporting “suspicious” behaviour from the sex offender.

Anger from locals boiled over after Davidoff went into a Premier store on nearby New Road on November 13 and placed a note in the children’s sweet section with his number. The note read: “My name is Heidi. Send me a naked pic of you. Would you like to go out with me?”

However, a shop worker’s vigilance sparked a swift police response following the incident which unfolded near Penbridge Junior School.

Davidoff has now appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court to be sentenced for breaching his sex offenders register requirements by not registering the alias name Heidi and for breaching his sexual harm prevention order after leaving the note. He was previously remanded in custody for Christmas before appearing at court today - where he was jailed for two months.

Davidoff was exposed after Jonathan Cleeve said he was working in the store when the defendant walked in wearing a red dress and acting suspiciously.

Mr Cleeve said: “I was working when a male dressed as a woman came into the shop and whilst monitoring CCTV I discovered a note had been left within the children's sweets. It said ‘my name is Heidi please send me naked pics’ and had a number and said ‘if you would like to date me call me’. He left the store but then came back about half an hour later to see if the note was still there.

“I immediately called police and reported the incident due to the note being left in the children's sweets and with a school opposite the shop. I spoke to a few of the residents with children to warn them of the danger this person posed.

Doorbell footage obtained by The News reveals the dramatic moment when the windows are smashed to the property Davidoff is in on three separate quick-fire attacks by a male on a bike after 9pm on Sunday November 17. In one of the clips, the male throws an object before getting off his bike and goes up to the window to make sure it smashes before riding off.

In another of the clips he is seen circling the house and launching an item at a separate window as a hysterical nearby female resident can be heard shouting “what’s wrong with you”. Another male is seen on a bike momentarily stopping during one of the attacks, though it is not clear if he was an accomplice. A face briefly appears from inside the house before darting back away from the window in one clip.

Davidoff was seen later that night being escorted into a police van after being arrested. A police spokesperson said last month: “A man had been behaving suspiciously and left an inappropriate note in a shop on New Road in Portsmouth.

“Lee Davidoff, 55, of Northgate Avenue, was arrested and charged with breach of a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

“He was found guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court. On Sunday 17 November, we received a report of criminal damage at an address on Northgate Avenue. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

It is understood Davidoff will be relocated away from Northgate Avenue along with two other suspected sex offenders who had also been temporarily housed there. A police spokesperson previously said: “We have comprehensive and thorough risk management plans to ensure that offenders who are considered to pose the greatest risk to the public are managed under the Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) framework.

“This involves us working closely with other agencies including the probation service, prison service, local authorities and housing associations, to actively manage and monitor offenders. Police work extremely hard with these agencies under the framework.

“We also have a duty to prevent managed offenders coming to harm and maintain community cohesion. This may involve conducting Community Impact Assessments for example. Each case is handled individually to ensure the safety of the public and the offenders involved are considered.”