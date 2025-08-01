Tensions rise as Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest confronted by angry drinkers from The Golden Hind
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest outside the office of Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin was confronted by a number of drinkers from the Golden Hind across the road. The protest took place on Friday, August 1 on Copnor Road, calling for the Government to do more to aid Palestinians in Gaza amidst the conflict with Israel.
Around eight police vehicles attended the scene with officers getting between the two groups. They closed off the entrance to Battenburg Avenue where the protest was taking place.
Pictures show a number of drinkers at the pub across the street taking exception to the protest and confronting them angrily. It is not yet known the extent of the confrontation or if any arrests have been made.
The police have been approached for comment on the situation and we will provide an update as soon as possible.