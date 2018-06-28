Paramedics pelted with chairs and tables in Hampshire left ‘extremely shaken but injured’ - but continued their shift

AMBULANCE staff who were met with a barrage of bricks, glass tables and chairs when they were called to a hoax 999 call about a cardiac arrest managed to carry on with their shifts.

South Central Ambulance Service says that the paramedics were shaken but not hurt.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested after the incident in Eastleigh, which saw a hoax call made before the attack.

Paul Jefferies, assistant director of operations at Scas said: ‘Following an emergency 999 call received at around 5.30pm yesterday from a house in Eastleigh, we immediately sent a rapid response car and an ambulance to the address as we were informed someone inside the house was in cardiac arrest.

‘Staff in the two vehicles that arrived at the property were met with a barrage of bricks, glass, plastic tables and chairs and other items which were being thrown at them from the upstairs windows of the property.

‘The staff immediately requested assistance from Hampshire police who were required to help gain access to the property where it was confirmed there was no patient inside.

‘Actions such as these can put other people’s lives in danger as the original staff who were sent to this location, along with additional SCAS staff to provide them with support and check their physical and mental wellbeing, would have been unable to respond to patients in the local area who had dialed 999 with genuine emergencies around that time.

‘Fortunately the staff involved, though extremely shaken, were uninjured and later able to continue their shifts.

‘We are working closely with Hampshire Constabulary and will continue to assist their investigation.’