Two girls, 13 and 14, arrested after abusing paramedics after hoax heart attack call in Hampshire

TWO teenage girls have been arrested after paramedics were pelted with bricks after a hoax call.

A pair of girls, aged 13 and 14, spent last night in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of a trio of offences in Eastleigh.

Officers were called to Stranding Street at 5.40pm after paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service faced a barrage of abuse from a property’s upstairs window when they attended reports of a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest.

However, after ambulance workers were left ‘extremely shaken’ – and police entered a property to confirm the call was a hoax – two arrests were made.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the girls were arrested on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful of employment of police and use of threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

The pair remain in custody.

When paramedics arrived last night, their vehicles were damaged by items thrown from the window – which included ‘bricks, glasses, tables and chairs’.