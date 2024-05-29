Park Gate: Man attempted to set fire to ex-partner's son and house after relationship breakdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Waring, 55, from Bognor Regis, was jailed for six years after attempting to burn down his ex-partner’s Park Gate house and set alight to her son. Police described it as a “shocking display of domestic violence” following his sentencing in Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.
The incident occurred on December, 3, 2023, where Waring filled up a jerry can of petrol before going to his ex-partner’s house and pouring it over her car and making a trail to the house. He then poured petrol over her teenage son whilst assaulting him and attempting to spark a lighter. Fortunately the victims were able to escape to a neighbours house.
Waring continued to pour petrol over the doorway of the house and the lounge before setting it alight. Firefighters were able to attend and extinguish the fire while police arrested Waring. The teenage boy spent a night in hospital before being released. He subsequently returned on December 5 with the ingestion of petrol causing him to feel unwell.
Waring was sentenced to six years having pled guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill, at a previous hearing.
DC Heather Milsom, who investigated this case, said: “This was a shocking display of domestic violence which left Waring’s ex-partner and her family extremely distressed, and put their lives at risk of serious harm. His actions could have killed someone that night.
“The bravery of the victims in this case, one of whom was under the age of 18 at the time, must not be understated. They have endured something incredibly traumatic, but their courage has resulted in the dangerous man responsible now being brought to justice.”