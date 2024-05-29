Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after attempting to set fire to his ex-partners son and house following a relationship breakdown.

Darren Waring, 55, of Bognor Regis, was jailed for six years after attempting to set fire to ex-partners son and Park Gate house

Darren Waring, 55, from Bognor Regis, was jailed for six years after attempting to burn down his ex-partner’s Park Gate house and set alight to her son. Police described it as a “shocking display of domestic violence” following his sentencing in Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, May 29.

The incident occurred on December, 3, 2023, where Waring filled up a jerry can of petrol before going to his ex-partner’s house and pouring it over her car and making a trail to the house. He then poured petrol over her teenage son whilst assaulting him and attempting to spark a lighter. Fortunately the victims were able to escape to a neighbours house.

Waring was sentenced to six years having pled guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill, at a previous hearing.

DC Heather Milsom, who investigated this case, said: “This was a shocking display of domestic violence which left Waring’s ex-partner and her family extremely distressed, and put their lives at risk of serious harm. His actions could have killed someone that night.