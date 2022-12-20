This week has seen a major rise in the number of crimes in the area. Garages have also been targeted by opportunistic thieves looking for valuables.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have seen 11 reports of theft from vehicles between December 13 and 14 and three garage burglaries.

Incidents are on the rise in Clanfield. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Numerous items have been taken including cash, sunglasses and bank cards.

‘Neighbourhood officers have been conducting increased patrols in the area and [have held] a beat surgery at the Clanfield Centre to offer reassurance and crime prevention advice to residents.’

Police are appealing to the public for any information to help identify the offenders. Information can be submitted by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220502242. Residents are urged to check their CCTV for any potential evidence.

Police have issued advice to locals to protect their belongings amid the spate of thefts and burglaries.

‘Our advice to protect your vehicle and property from opportunist thieves is to make sure your car doors are always locked and to ensure that you don’t leave any personal or valuable items inside, especially at this time of year when people are purchasing Christmas presents,’ the Hampshire and Isle of Wight police spokeswoman added.

