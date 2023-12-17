Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council have teamed up to combat rogue traders who may be selling fake goods in Commercial Road. Trading standards officers will be keeping their eyes peeled for people trying to move on illegal or counterfeit items.

Councillor Ian Holder, Cabinet Member for community safety, said: "We want to help protect our residents from 'rogue traders'. They may look like they are offering a festive bargain, but the purchase will almost certainly lead to disappointment on Christmas Day. To tackle this, we're working with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary to stamp out this unlawful behaviour, as there is no place for it in our city centre."

Trading standards officers and police are stepping up patrols to stop rogue traders selling fake products in Commercial Road. Pictured is Commercial Road in 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Shoppers are urged to be cautious if they are offered items at hugely discounted rates. The local authority and police have both received several reports of unlicensed street traders in the centre of the city selling perfumes, aftershaves and tobacco that may be counterfeit and not as advertised.

Trading standards officers are investigating the reports. Some knock off products are often brought in from abroad before being branded with counterfeit labels in the UK. They are prone to containing harmful chemicals. Fake fragrances may initially look and smell the same, but unlike the genuine article, the scent of these cheap imports will quickly evaporate – leaving happy shoppers feeling short changed.