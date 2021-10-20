Paulsgrove man, 36, arrested after family dog Melchy stolen from boy, 13, in Horndean robbery
A MAN has been arrested for robbery after a 13-year-old dog walker was pushed to ground and his pet stolen.
Police yesterday arrested a 36-year-old man from Paulsgrove after Border Terrier Melchy was stolen in Stonechat Road, Horndean, on August 3.
As reported, a Nest doorbell camera caught the moment the boy was pushed to the ground and two men stole the dog at 5.55pm.
After coverage in The News the dog was anonymously returned to Jubilee Park – just a 10-minute drive from the family’s home.
Today police said the man arrested was held on suspicion of robbery but was released from custody under investigation.
It is the second arrest made after a 17-year-old boy, from Portsmouth, was held on suspicion of robbery then bailed.
As reported, parents Donna and Mark Brotherton were left desperately searching for their pet when their son – who was unhurt – was robbed in broad daylight.
Mum Donna, a veterinary nurse, said her son had been left traumatised – but was delighted the dog was returned.
A police statement said: ‘If you have any information about the incident, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210308384.’