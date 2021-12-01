Terrified neighbours living in Dormington Road cowered inside their homes as a group of youths clashed during a bloody brawl in which two teenagers were stabbed.

The drama took place at 2.56pm on Tuesday ahead of children starting to walk home from nearby schools.

People living in Dormington Road reported seeing four youths, dressed in dark clothing, ambushing a lone male before the violence erupted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crime scene investigators hunt search a guttering after the bloody brawl in Dormington Road, Paulsgrove on Wednesday.

Armed police were called alongside other officers and paramedics to deal with the aftermath of the fight, which left three people in hospital.

Police have since arrested two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair remain in police custody today while a 17-year-old boy from Fareham was also arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Residents have since told The News about what they saw.

Police still pictured at the scene in Dormington Road, Paulsgrove on Wednesday.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: ‘It was horrendous. I saw four lads attacking this one lad. I was going to go out and break up the fight but then I saw the knives and I just closed the door and called the police.’

One 49-year-old mother-of-two was walking her 10-year-old child home moments before the fight started.

The Dormington Road resident said: ‘We had to be escorted into the road by police. There were two armed police at the bottom of the road, which was cordoned off. There were police everywhere.

‘I didn’t see the fight. But my mother-in-law did. She was walking down the road to catch the bus and she said there were four lads dressed all in black hoodies and got out of a car.

The entrance of Dormington Road, Paulsgrove, pictured on Wednesday.

‘Then she said all hell was let loose. There were bodies flying here, there and everywhere.

‘Police said this was a targeted attack and not something that was random. But it’s more worrying that kids are going around with knives. How many people go round tooled up? It’s dangerous.

‘It’s more worrying because my 10-year-old boy plays out the front of the house. So if those kids had come along he could have got caught up in it.’

More than half-a-dozen officers were still in the area of Ludlow Road and Dormington Road, Paulsgrove on Wednesday following Tuesday's bloody stabbings

Another resident said police urged them to lock their doors on Tuesday, while officers investigated.

A stretch of Dormington Road was cordoned off for about six hours.

Police are still at the scene today, with forensic officers seen combing guttering and searching bins in the street, as well as at properties in neighbouring Ludlow Road.

Hampshire police said one 17-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to his ankle and an 18-year-old suffered stab wounds to his back and side.

A spokeswoman added: ‘Three people were injured as a result and have been taken to hospital for treatment. None of their injuries are thought to be life threatening at this time.

‘Officers will remain in the area today conducting enquiries and anyone with concerns, questions or information is asked to approach them.

‘We would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, with no wider risk to the public.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron