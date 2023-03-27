Pay machine in Osborn Road multistorey car park in Fareham is smashed up with plank of wood
Police want to speak to this man after a pay machine in a multistorey car park was smashed up with a piece of wood.
Officers say the incident happened on Tuesday, February 28, and that it caused about £6,000 of damage.
It happened in the multi-storey car park in Osborn Road, Fareham.
Police want anyone who knows the man to call them on 101 quoting 44230081895.
