Pay machine in Osborn Road multistorey car park in Fareham is smashed up with plank of wood

Police want to speak to this man after a pay machine in a multistorey car park was smashed up with a piece of wood.

By Tom Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:30 BST

Officers say the incident happened on Tuesday, February 28, and that it caused about £6,000 of damage.

It happened in the multi-storey car park in Osborn Road, Fareham.

The man to whom police want to speak about the pay machine being smashed up and right, Osborn Road multistorey car park in Fareham
Police want anyone who knows the man to call them on 101 quoting 44230081895.

Information can also be submitted online here.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident at a multi-storey car park in Osborn Road, Fareham. A pay machine was smashed up with a piece of wood on 28 February this year, causing around £6,000 worth of damage
