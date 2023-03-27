Hampshire driver has miracle escape after car hits tree late at night
A Hampshire driver had a miracle escape when his car was wrecked after it hit a tree.
Police say they were called at 11.44pm on Saturday to Norris Hill Road in Fleet.
They said the driver, a 22-year-old man from Farnborough, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Tweeting about it on Sunday morning, the county’s Roads Policing Account wrote: ‘A vehicle was in collision with a tree. Driver provided a roadside breath test above the legal limit. He walked away from the car but was taken to hospital for checks. How he walked away we don’t know.’