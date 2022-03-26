Police say that the 63-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Range Rover just before 5.30pm on Friday.

They were called to the northbound side of the road at Buriton and say that despite receiving attention from the emergency services the man died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The A3 at the Buriton turnoff

Inspector Gavin Biggs said: ‘We are currently carrying out our investigation to establish exactly what happened.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the pedestrian or Range Rover in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?’

Anyone with information can make contact online or by calling 101 quoting 44220118729 or Operation Resource.