Pedestrian in her 70s killed in alleged hit and run accident in Hampshire and man is arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving
A woman in her 70s was killed after being hit by a car – and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police are investigating what happened after being called at 7.20pm on Thursday. It ended with the woman being pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing in to the exact circumstances of the collision and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a BMW that was near the scene of the collision at the time of the incident as they may have witnessed what happened.’
It happened in Old Milton Road, New Milton.
A 25-year-old man from New Milton was been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by due care while over prescribed limit, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after a road accident and driving a vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information which may assist officers, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting the reference 44220117365.