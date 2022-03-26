Police are investigating what happened after being called at 7.20pm on Thursday. It ended with the woman being pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing in to the exact circumstances of the collision and officers are keen to speak to the driver of a BMW that was near the scene of the collision at the time of the incident as they may have witnessed what happened.’

A woman in her 70s was killed in a road accident in Hampshire

It happened in Old Milton Road, New Milton.

A 25-year-old man from New Milton was been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by due care while over prescribed limit, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after a road accident and driving a vehicle when alcohol level above limit. He has been released under investigation.