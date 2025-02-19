A man in his 80s suffered serious injuries after a crash on a busy road that resulted in a woman driver being arrested for drug-driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

A collision involving a Hyundai Tucson and pedestrian took place on the Marchwood Bypass at the junction with Staplewood Lane on Tuesday around 4.30pm. The road was closed off before it was reopened at 10.30pm.

A police statement said: “We thank motorists for their patience while we dealt with this incident. As part of enquiries, a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, and she remains in custody at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or any Dash Cam footage of the incident call police on 101, quoting 44250075041.

Alternatively, you can provide information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/