Pedestrian in 80s suffers serious injuries in crash as woman arrested for drug-driving

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:51 BST

A man in his 80s suffered serious injuries after a crash on a busy road that resulted in a woman driver being arrested for drug-driving.

A collision involving a Hyundai Tucson and pedestrian took place on the Marchwood Bypass at the junction with Staplewood Lane on Tuesday around 4.30pm. The road was closed off before it was reopened at 10.30pm.

A police statement said: “We thank motorists for their patience while we dealt with this incident. As part of enquiries, a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving, and she remains in custody at this time.”

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or any Dash Cam footage of the incident call police on 101, quoting 44250075041.

Alternatively, you can provide information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

