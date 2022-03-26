Man dies after being found unconscious in the sea off Hayling Island beach
A MAN died after being found unresponsive in the sea at Hayling Island beach.
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:00 pm
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 1:46 pm
Police, the fire service, the coastguard and paramedics were called after the man, who was in his 30s, was spotted in the water.
He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
‘His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’
The alarm was raised just before 4.30pm on Wednesday.
The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and police will prepare a file for the coroner.