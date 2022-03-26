Police, the fire service, the coastguard and paramedics were called after the man, who was in his 30s, was spotted in the water.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hayling Island beach Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

The alarm was raised just before 4.30pm on Wednesday.