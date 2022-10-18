Police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, near Bishop's Waltham.

Officers were called shortly after midnight on Friday October 7 after the elderly woman in her 90s was found dead.

Police

A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder as part of police enquiries, and has been bailed until November 4.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Waltham Chase.

‘Police were called shortly after midnight to the report of a death of a woman in her 90s at an address in Chase Grove.

‘A man in his 70s, and known to the woman, has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The investigation remains ongoing.’