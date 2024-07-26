Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who sexually assaulted a girl in the 1980s who was found with 2,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for over seven years.

Benjamin Hassell | Hants police

Benjamin Hassell, 70, was found guilty of indecent assault during a trial after previously pleading guilty to seven charges of making indecent images of a child. The trial heard how in 1987, when the victim was just six years old, Hassell sexually assaulted her at an address in Southampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim came forward to speak to police to report what had happened to her in 2020, and an investigation was launched. Officers seized a number of electronic devices from Hassell, including a laptop, a digital storage device and an SD card. An examination of these devices revealed more than 2,000 indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassell, of Clarendon Road, Southampton, had previously pleaded not guilty to the indecent assault charge, however was found guilty of the offence by a jury. He was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

Detective Constable Mark Gallagher, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the woman involved in this case for the bravery and tenacity she has shown, not only in coming forward to speak to us, but also throughout the investigation and criminal justice process. Her courage has meant that Hassell faced justice.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened, to contact us on 101. You will be able to speak to our specialist detectives in confidence. We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.”