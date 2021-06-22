Police are investigating after a maroon mobility scooter was stolen from Grosvenor Court in Gosport Road last weekend.

Between 2pm on Saturday, June 19 and 1.30pm on Sunday, June 20, the Shoprider Sovereign was taken.

It belongs to a 72-year-old man who is dependent on it to get out and about.

Picture: John Devlin

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The owner of this scooter relies on it and would use it everyday. It was his main form of transport.

‘If you think you might know who may have stolen it, or have been offered it for sale, please contact us as soon as possible.

‘I would urge anyone with a scooter to do something to help identify it as your own. Place stickers and markings that will be unique to it belonging to you.

‘Thieves want something they can easily move on, marking it to be unique to you will hopefully thwart theives and also help in identifying your property should it be found.’

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210243533.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron