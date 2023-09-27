People have appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to be punished for their crimes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Newton, 28, of Warren Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted five breaches of failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from jail. He was sent back to prison for seven days.
READ NOW: House wall collapses
Harry Wilks, 25, of Langstone Road, Portsmouth, drove a car without due care and attention on Fawcett Road on December 1, 2021.
He was fined £660, told to pay costs of £620 and a surcharge of £66. His licence was endorsed with seven penalty points.
Harry Priseman, 20, of Knowsley Road, Portsmouth, breached a community order given to him for assault.
He was handed a four-week jail term suspended for nine months.
Karl Alexander, 44, of Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a community order.
He was told to undergo a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and complete 30 rehabilitation days.
David Murphy, 35, of Homefield Road, Emsworth, admitted breaching a community order.
He was fined £120 and told to pay costs of £60.