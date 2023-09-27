Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Newton, 28, of Warren Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted five breaches of failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from jail. He was sent back to prison for seven days.

Harry Wilks, 25, of Langstone Road, Portsmouth, drove a car without due care and attention on Fawcett Road on December 1, 2021.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was fined £660, told to pay costs of £620 and a surcharge of £66. His licence was endorsed with seven penalty points.

Harry Priseman, 20, of Knowsley Road, Portsmouth, breached a community order given to him for assault.

He was handed a four-week jail term suspended for nine months.

Karl Alexander, 44, of Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching a community order.

He was told to undergo a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and complete 30 rehabilitation days.

David Murphy, 35, of Homefield Road, Emsworth, admitted breaching a community order.