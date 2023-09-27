Southsea residents evacuated and need rehousing after wall collapse of terraced house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters attended the scene in Victoria Road South shortly before 10.00pm on Tuesday. The area was cordoned off as fire crews secured the scene. No injuries were reported.

READ NOW: Search for missing girl

A fire service statement said: "Firefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Residents from a terraced house and nearby neighbors have been evacuated and are being temporarily rehoused due to a partial collapse of an exterior wall.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Pic: HIWFRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local residents are advised to steer clear of the cordoned-off area while emergency services carry out their operations.”