Southsea residents evacuated and need rehousing after wall collapse of terraced house
Firefighters attended the scene in Victoria Road South shortly before 10.00pm on Tuesday. The area was cordoned off as fire crews secured the scene. No injuries were reported.
A fire service statement said: "Firefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Residents from a terraced house and nearby neighbors have been evacuated and are being temporarily rehoused due to a partial collapse of an exterior wall.
"Local residents are advised to steer clear of the cordoned-off area while emergency services carry out their operations.”
Pictures released by the fire service show large debris from the crumbled wall.