Southsea residents evacuated and need rehousing after wall collapse of terraced house

People were evacuated from their homes in Southsea and need rehousing after an exterior wall of a terraced house partially collapsed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Firefighters attended the scene in Victoria Road South shortly before 10.00pm on Tuesday. The area was cordoned off as fire crews secured the scene. No injuries were reported.

A fire service statement said: "Firefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Residents from a terraced house and nearby neighbors have been evacuated and are being temporarily rehoused due to a partial collapse of an exterior wall.

Firefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Pic: HIWFRSFirefighters from Southsea responded to an incident on Victoria Road South. Pic: HIWFRS
"Local residents are advised to steer clear of the cordoned-off area while emergency services carry out their operations.”

Pictures released by the fire service show large debris from the crumbled wall.

