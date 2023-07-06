People have appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for their crimes.

Kayleigh Stones, 23, of Estella Road, Portsmouth, was the occupier of a premises in South Yorkshire on December 29, 2021, where she knowingly permitted the production of a controlled drug of class B of cannabis.

READ NOW: Hunt for missing person

Magistrates fined her £80 and told her to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marius Herchi, 42, of St Vincent Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of driving a large goods vehicle above the speed limit in London Road, Hilsea, on May 25, 2021.

He was fined £76 and told to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge.

He was handed three penalty points on his licence.

Lewis Jones, 30, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, kept a vehicle without a licence.

He was fined £146 and told to pay costs of £85 and told to pay an excise back duty of £45.85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Rogers, 54, of Sydenham Court, Portsmouth, drove a vehicle on the M27 westbound on March 31, 2021, between junctions 9-8 at a speed exceeding a temporary speed limit of 50mph.

He was fined £76 and told to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

Three penalty points were put on his licence.

Robert Abram, 30, of Northern Parade, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to stay in touch with probation and failing to attend appointments.

He was originally handed a community order after being found in possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates fined Abram £60 and told him to pay costs of £60.

Rosie Marsh, 31, of no fixed address, was convicted of stealing items from Savers, Somers Road North, Portsmouth, on December 15 and 16 and on November 20, in 2022.

She was handed a 90-day prison term suspended for 12 months and told to complete 10 rehabilitation days.

Marsh was told to pay compensation of £150.

SEE ALSO: Police raids

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad