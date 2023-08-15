Ben Siddle, of Hatchmore Court, Waterlooville, admitted carrying out gas safe work in Portsmouth on two occasions in 2021 where he falsely claimed he was a member of an approved gas regulator. It meant he was also guilty of two offences of carrying out gas work not to the appropriate standard.

Then in Waterlooville during March and April 2022, Siddle carried out gas fitting while not Gas Safe Registered.

In August 2022, he was convicted of removing a boiler and fitting a boiler while not Gas Safe Registered.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In July and August 2022 he told a Waterlooville customer he was Gas Safe Registered and sent a false record of this as well as stating in a WhatsApp message he was Gas Safe Registered.

He was told to pay costs of £15,000 and pay a £128 surcharge.

Siddle was handed a six month sentence suspended for 12 months. He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Herbert, 42, of Southfields, Portchester, failed to provide information on the identity of a driver in Fareham who was alleged to be guilty of an offence.

Herbert was fined £300, told to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £120.

Stanley Lambie, of Warsash Road, Fareham, committed a further offence during the period of a community order.

He was handed an eight-week jail term suspended for 12 months, told to complete 15 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Ceejay Coles, 24, of Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth, was sentenced for two offences of failing to provide the identity of a driver following alleged offences in Shoreham on October 20, 2021, and January 7, 2022.

Magistrates banned him from driving for six months and told him to pay a total amount of £1,500. This included £900 worth of fines, £620 of costs and an £80 surcharge.

Temearauebikonte Okiy, 38, of New Road East, Portsmouth, failed to provide a breath specimen to police on August 29, 2021.