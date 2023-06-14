People have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Heath Baker, 54, of St Davids Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of using a television without a licence in November 2021.

He was fined £220, told to pay costs of £205 and pay a surcharge of £34.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gary Williams, 56, of Hilsea Industrial Estate, Portsmouth, was convicted of assault by beating on a woman in Waterlooville last August.

A community order was made with 20 rehabilitation days imposed. He was fined £184 and told to pay a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

Aaron Lawson, 32, of Deerhurst Crescent, Portsmouth, committed a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence. He had been given 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months after being convicted of thefts - including stealing £74 worth of dog food from Jolleys Pet Store in September 2020.

Lawson had his sentence of 26 weeks jail activated.

Ian Hillier, 21, St Michael’s Road, Portsmouth, offended during the operational period of a 12 week sentence suspended for 18 months. Hillier was previously convicted of 19 thefts from shops.

Magistrates imposed an eight week jail term.

Dallas Stockwell, 50, of Winsor Close, Hayling Island, carried out a further offence after being handed a community order for driving while disqualified in Havant Road last October.

The community order was revoked and a 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months was imposed.

A six-month drug rehabilitation requirement was handed to Stockwell who was also told to complete 20 rehabilitation days.