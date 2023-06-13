Boy, 10, bitten in Gosport street by dog sparking concerns in community

A post from Gosport police said the dog was taken to kennels after officer’s attended the owner’s address.

Now the force has revealed a 10-year-old boy was the victim of the attack as the probe continues. A spokesman said: ‘We were called just before 4pm on Saturday June 10 to a report of a dog bite incident on Franklin Road, Gosport.

‘A 10-year-old boy had been bitten on the arm but was not seriously injured. The dog’s owners have disclaimed the dog and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

‘Anyone with information should make a report via our website or call 101 quoting reference 44230230131.’

Gosport police said they were ‘aware of concerns shared on social media’.