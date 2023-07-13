People have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Kerry Ashford, 55, of Arminers Close, Gosport, was convicted for breaching a community order after failing to attend a probation review and missing an appointment.

She was originally sentenced for assisting with stolen goods and taking a vehicle without consent.

Magistrates fined her £60.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jai Harms, 24, of Grebe Close, Waterlooville, committed a further offence during the period of a suspended sentence imposed for offences including assault, harassment, criminal damage and sending abusive messages to a woman.

Harms was handed a 20-week jail term suspended for two years.

Ruben Doppgima, 53, of Broadmere Avenue, Havant, drove a vehicle above a 70mph speed limit in Staffordshire on December 31, 2021.

He was fined £250, told to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £25.

Six penalty points were placed on his licence.

Darren Barnes, 39, failed to attend supervision requirements after being released from prison.

He was sent to jail for 14 days by magistrates.

Stanley Lambie, 19, of St Johns Close, Gosport, admitted two breaches of a community order by failing to attend probation appointments and unpaid work.

He was fined £50.

