News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police investigate Portsmouth man, 31, over claims of threats to kill and harassment

A man is still being investigated by police over allegations of harassment and sending abusive messages including making threats to kill.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, harassment and sending communications of offensive messages. This followed a report on March 7 from a woman in her 20s that a man known to her had been sending her abusive messages.

READ NOW: Carer steals money

He was released on conditional bail while enquiries were carried out by police and has now had his bail date extended until October 4 as officers continue the probe.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police, who were joined by The News, carried out a number of raids on April 4 resulting in a series of arrests as the force delivered a crackdown on crime around Portsmouth.

Notable captures included an arrest over a child rape, a man accused of using violence to enter a premises, and a man arrested for fraud after a male victim paid money for a service not provided.