Police investigate Portsmouth man, 31, over claims of threats to kill and harassment
A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, harassment and sending communications of offensive messages. This followed a report on March 7 from a woman in her 20s that a man known to her had been sending her abusive messages.
READ NOW: Carer steals money
He was released on conditional bail while enquiries were carried out by police and has now had his bail date extended until October 4 as officers continue the probe.
Police, who were joined by The News, carried out a number of raids on April 4 resulting in a series of arrests as the force delivered a crackdown on crime around Portsmouth.
Notable captures included an arrest over a child rape, a man accused of using violence to enter a premises, and a man arrested for fraud after a male victim paid money for a service not provided.