Police investigate Portsmouth man, 31, over claims of threats to kill and harassment

A 31-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, harassment and sending communications of offensive messages. This followed a report on March 7 from a woman in her 20s that a man known to her had been sending her abusive messages.

READ NOW: Carer steals money

He was released on conditional bail while enquiries were carried out by police and has now had his bail date extended until October 4 as officers continue the probe.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad