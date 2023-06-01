Barbara Pollendine, 67, of Behrendt Close, Gosport, drove above the speed limit in Southwick Hill Road in Cosham at 35mph in a 30mph zone.

She was fined £76 and told to pay a surcharge of £34. She was given three penalty points on her licence.

Scott Matthew, 31, of Spencer Street, Mansfield, at Portsmouth on January 21 drove a BMW 1 Series on Fountain Road whilst unfit through drink, contrary to HM Naval Base Portsmouth Byelaws.

He was fined £123 and told to pay a surcharge of £49. He was also told to pay costs of £85.

Benjamin Dowdell, 36, of Eldon Street, Southsea, breached a community order after failing to attend a planned visit.

The defendant also failed to attend an office appointment with probation.

He was fined £80 and told to pay costs of £60.

David Buceanu, 31, of Haslemere Road, Portsmouth, deposited controlled waste on June 29 that included a fridge freezer, sofa, black plastic bin sacks, cardboard boxes, cardboard packaging, plastic packaging, wood, paint and a cat scratching toy at Pigeon House Lane, Purbrook.

Magistrates imposed a fine of £533 and £1,000 costs. He was also told to pay compensation of £310 and a surcharge of £213.

Andrew Miller, 54, of High Lawn Way, Havant, caused a police officer harassment, alarm or distress and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Portsmouth on June 14.

He was handed 150 hours of unpaid work and told to complete 10 rehabilitation days and pay £200 compensation.

