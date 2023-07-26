Penny Arthur, 38, of Clarendon Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of drink driving after denying the offence.

Arthur drove a Mini car along Ferry Road on April 24, 2021, with an alcohol reading of 107mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mcg.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 26 months, told her to pay costs of £700 and a £95 surcharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Arthur was also told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work after being handed a 12-month community order.

Rebekah Frost, 41, of Albany Road, Portsmouth, breached a suspended sentence imposed for theft and going equipped to steal by failing to attend a probation appointment.

She was told to pay costs of £60 and had the suspended sentence period extended from 12 months to 14 months. If imposed she would spend 12 weeks in jail.

Kevin O’Dell, 47, of Winstreet, Alton, drove a motor vehicle along Keydell Close, Waterlooville, on August 12, 2021, while banned from driving.

He was also caught drink driving at the time. The offences took place during the operational period of a suspended sentence given to him for failing to provide a roadside breath specimen.

He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £250, told to pay costs of £50 and a surcharge of £34.

Samuel Simmons, of London Road, Waterlooville, threw a cigarette butt on the ground in Above Bar Street, Southampton, on October 15, 2022.

He was told to pay a total of £476.75. This included a fine of £220, a surcharge of £88 and costs of £168.75.

Andrew Miller, 54, of High Lawn Way, Havant, used racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards a police officer in Portsmouth on June 14 last year.

He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to complete 15 rehabilitation days.