People sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court for crimes including cocaine possession and assault

Raymond Sheppard, 43, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, was told to cough up a total of £921 after an incident in Peterborough on March 7, 2020.

Sheppard admitted assaulting an officer and possessing class A drug cocaine during the same incident.

He was also convicted for failing to surrender to custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates imposed 10 rehabilitation days and told him to pay two fines of £233, compensation of £60, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £300.

Justin Bale, 34, of no fixed address, admitted theft of alcohol from a Co-op store on Great Southsea Street on January 31.

He also admitted assault and criminal damage involving breaking a window pane on the same day at the Co-op store.

On February 2, he stole three bottles of wine costing £18.75 from the Co-op in Elm Grove.

He was also convicted of the offences while serving a previous community order.

Magistrates revoked the community order and sentenced him to a five-month jail term suspended for 12 months.

He must also pay compensation of £100 and undertake 10 rehabilitation days, as well as an alcohol treatment programme during his 12-month supervision requirement.

Andrew Payne, 56, of Sea Front, Hayling Island, admitted assaulting a man and a woman on December 19.

On the same day, he was also convicted of having a sword.

The offences put him in breach of a community order which was subsequently revoked by magistrates.

They handed Payne a four-month jail term suspended for 12-months.

He must also complete 20 rehabilitation days and pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Christopher White, 33, of Jupiter Close, Farnborough, was convicted of drink-driving on May 16, 2020, on New Road, Clanfield.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months.

On the same day, White also assaulted a man and a woman at Jacobs Close, Clanfield.

He was told to complete 15 rehabilitation days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He has to pay costs of £620 and a surcharge of £95.

