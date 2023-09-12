News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

People sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes

People have been sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher Richards, 52, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He was fined £50.

READ NOW: Fundraiser for girl who fell from tower block

Muhammed Jubaer, 35, of Steerforth Close, Portsmouth, admitted two community order breaches by failing to attend unpaid work and not attending an appointment.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

He was fined £76 and told to pay £60 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jimmy Huntley, 40, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, drove a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance on Battery Row, Portsmouth, on August 11, 2020.

On the same date Huntley had been involved in a collision causing an injury to a person. An injury was also caused to a police community support officer during the incident.

He was fined £120, told to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Huntley had nine penalty points put on his licence.

William McCance, of 91 King Street, was subject of a closure order due to anti-social behaviour in July.

Magistrates shut down the premises until November 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Bartholomew, 32, of Courtmount Grove, Portsmouth, drove a Ford Fiesta while over the limit for controlled drugs on August 28, 2019.

He was also caught driving with no insurance and did not surrender to bail subsequently.

The defendant was fined £533 and told to pay a surcharge of £53 and costs of £85.

He was banned from driving for 14 months.