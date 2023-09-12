People sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes
Christopher Richards, 52, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He was fined £50.
Muhammed Jubaer, 35, of Steerforth Close, Portsmouth, admitted two community order breaches by failing to attend unpaid work and not attending an appointment.
He was fined £76 and told to pay £60 costs.
Jimmy Huntley, 40, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, drove a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance on Battery Row, Portsmouth, on August 11, 2020.
On the same date Huntley had been involved in a collision causing an injury to a person. An injury was also caused to a police community support officer during the incident.
He was fined £120, told to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Huntley had nine penalty points put on his licence.
William McCance, of 91 King Street, was subject of a closure order due to anti-social behaviour in July.
Magistrates shut down the premises until November 1.
Josh Bartholomew, 32, of Courtmount Grove, Portsmouth, drove a Ford Fiesta while over the limit for controlled drugs on August 28, 2019.
He was also caught driving with no insurance and did not surrender to bail subsequently.
The defendant was fined £533 and told to pay a surcharge of £53 and costs of £85.
He was banned from driving for 14 months.