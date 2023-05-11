Kane Miller, 36, of Belmont Street, Portsmouth, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after breaching a two-year suspended sentence imposed in February 2021.

Miller was originally convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jonathon Schindler, 22, of Acklington, Northumberland, admitted driving a Citroen on October 23 last year in New Lane, Havant, while above the legal limit for a prescribed drug.

He was fined £100 and told to pay a surcharge of £40.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months.

Ade Adelaja, 20, of The Round House, Gunwharf Quays, entered a South Western train without having a valid ticket on August 30 last year at Portsmouth Harbour.

He was fined £220 and told to pay a surcharge of £88 and compensation of £10.

He must pay costs of £160 resulting in a total sum to pay of £478.

Kimali Ashby, 23, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, was caught travelling on a train at Cosham without having a valid ticket on September 7.

The defendant was fined £220, told to pay a surcharge of £88 and compensation for the ticket of £3.80.

Ashby must pay costs of £160 resulting in a total sum to be paid of £471.80.

Christopher Bedford, 31, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was caught at Portsmouth and Southsea station entering a train without having a valid ticket on August 19.

He was fined £220 and told to pay compensation for the ticket of £11.90 and a surcharge of £88.

Bedford must pay costs of £160 resulting in a total sum to pay of £479.90.

Callum Deacon, 21, of Clive Road, Portsmouth, assaulted a police officer at Southampton Central Railway Station on April 16 last year.

At Southampton Central Police Station and at the railway station he admitted using threatening and abusive words that were racially aggravated on the same day.

He was handed a three-year football banning order.

Deacon was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He must complete up to 10 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £216 and told to pay compensation of £50, a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

