People sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Matthew Stewart, 37, of Harleston Road, Portsmouth, admitted fraud after attempting to spend £312 on a credit card belonging to someone else on November 20 last year.

He also admitted withdrawing up to £1,000 belonging to another person from Halifax and Lloyds banks in North End between November 18-21 last year.

The defendant pleaded guilty to another fraud between October 11 and November 19 when he attempted to make a gain for himself of £365 after pawning an item.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates handed him a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay back £1,365 in compensation.

Daniel Woodward, 27, of Gregson Avenue, Gosport, was found guilty of drink-driving on Green Road, Gosport, on May 26 last year.

He was found to have 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months which can be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a drink-driving course.

Woodward was also fined £180, told to pay costs of £220 and a surcharge of £34.

Katharine Winter, 46, of Fulmer Walk, Waterlooville, was handed a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months after breaching a community order given to her on December 21, 2020, for being caught in Mappie Walk, Waterlooville, with a large kitchen knife.

The community order was revoked and she was handed the suspended sentence, as well as having to complete 16 rehabilitation days.

She must pay £60 costs too.

Kaylum O’Niell-Law, 24, of Boarhunt Road, Fareham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.

Magistrates imposed 50 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and costs of £60.

The original order will continue to run until September 1.

SEE ALSO: Men to face trial over boat death

Jane Bedden, of Bedhampton Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty in her absence of throwing down a cigarette butt at Queen Alexandra Hospital on May 26.

Magistrates fined her £220 and slapped costs of £133 and a £34 surcharge on her.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron