Claire Roche, 36, of Elm Grove, Southsea, denies historic offences of performing sexual acts on the two children who also allege they were ‘forced’ to carry out ‘disgusting’ sex acts on her after fearing violence.

But Roche, giving evidence at Portsmouth Crown Court, told jurors she was ‘sorry’ after indulging in sexual behaviour towards both children on a single separate occasion when she ‘rubbed’ herself intimately against them while they were all in nightwear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But prosecutor Martyn Booth, cross-examining Roche, said she had made up the ‘story’ to explain the allegations – which the charges do not relate to.

Roche, speaking of those alleged incidents, said: ‘I sat on them and put my legs either side of them.’

She added: ‘I remember (the female complainant) was looking at me smiling. (The boy) had no reaction at all.’

But Mr Booth poured cold water on the account, accusing Roche of having to ‘come up with a story’ when police entered the equation to explain the allegations.

Roche fired back: ‘I didn’t have to come up with a story because it was true.’

Mr Booth replied: ‘What I say to you is that it is a story you came up with to police.’

Roche then repeatedly denied the specific incidents of alleged abuse when they were levelled against her, before Mr Booth said: ‘The only person lying is you?’

Roche said: ‘Not true.’

Mr Booth continued: ‘They have no reason at all to get you into trouble.’

Roche said ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’, before adding: ‘No one is perfect are they, let’s face it.’

Earlier, Mr Booth referred to a Facebook message sent by Roche to her alleged victim where she apologised for events in the past.

The message read: ‘I thought this day would come. I am so sorry.’

Mr Booth said: ‘I suggest the reason you knew this day would come was because you realised (the abuse) was actually a lot more than you accepted?’

Roche replied: ‘No.’

The prosecutor also branded Roche as violent. ‘Do you accept you are a violent, aggressive bully?’ he said.

‘No I don’t accept,’ Roche said.

Mr Booth replied: ‘So you were perfectly nice and decent?’

Roche said: ‘I accept the occasions (where the defendant claimed she straddled the children) where I did what I did.’

Roche said she was ‘messed up and confused’ when she was younger.

Roche denies five counts including three of indecent assault of a child and two charges of indecency with a child.

(Proceeding)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron