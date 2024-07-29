Morrisons: Person attacked and left injured after road rage incident in Horndean
The attack took place in Dell Piece West at the roundabout near Morrisons last Thursday (July 25). Officers rushed to the scene of the assault, which happened between 3pm and 4pm.
East Hampshire Police reported on Facebook: “Police have received a report of a road rage incident that resulted in a member of public being assaulted leaving lasting injury.
“We are making an appeal to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or have dash camera footage of what took place.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240316667. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.