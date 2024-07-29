Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person was assaulted and left injured following a road rage incident in Horndean.

The attack took place in Dell Piece West at the roundabout near Morrisons last Thursday (July 25). Officers rushed to the scene of the assault, which happened between 3pm and 4pm.

The road rage incident took place in Dell Piece West, Horndean, on July 25. | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Hampshire Police reported on Facebook: “Police have received a report of a road rage incident that resulted in a member of public being assaulted leaving lasting injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are making an appeal to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or have dash camera footage of what took place.”