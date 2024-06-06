Pervert admits to spree of street sex attacks on four women in one day
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hampshire pervert has admitted to a spree of street sex attacks on four women in one day.
Predator Shaun Ward, 38, of no fixed address, ambushed four women in Andover on Monday 3 June in Church Close, Bridge Street, Charlton Road and Newbury Road.
He was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault. Ward pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 6 June). He has been remanded to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 5 July.