Officers from Petersfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have set up the order in response to recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

They have authorised the order to help tackle these problems and keep communities safe.

The order was put in place at 7pm on Friday and is in place for 48 hours, until 7pm tonight.

Petersfield town centre is subject to a dispersal order in the area shown from 7pm, April 29 to 7pm, May 1

It will cover areas including Petersfield Town Square, and the area bordered by Station Road, Charles Street, The Spain, Hylton Road, Dragon Street and College Street.

The order gives the power to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour in the area, and to seize anything used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Jason Holford from Petersfield’s Neighbourhood team said: ‘We know anti-social behaviour and associated crime has a negative impact on those who live, work and visit the area and it is simply not acceptable.

‘Tackling anti-social behaviour remains one of our priorities which is why we have set up a dispersal order to run throughout this weekend to help us further tackle these issues, ensuring Petersfield remains a safe place for all.

‘Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the weekend. If you have any concerns or information please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them.’

Anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour should call 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.