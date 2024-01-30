Petersfield pensioner robbed and attacked as Hampshire appeal for witnesses
Police are hunting for a man who attacked an 82-year-old and robbed him before fleeing the scene.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said it is commited to finding the person involved in the shocking incident, in which the victim sustained cuts and bruises. The force is urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. A police spokesperson said: "On Monday 29 January, between 2:15pm and 2:30pm, we received reports that an 82 year-old man had been walking up Chapel Street in Petersfield towards Station Road, when another man pushed him to the ground and took an envelope of cash from his pocket. He then ran off in the direction of Station Road. The man sustained minor cuts and bruises from the incident but did not require hospital treatment."
"We are using all the tools at our disposal to locate the man involved, who has been described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft 10 inches
- Slim build
- Wearing a blue anorak
"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, or recognises this description."
If you have information that could help with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240041786, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website here.