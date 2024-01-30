Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has said it is commited to finding the person involved in the shocking incident, in which the victim sustained cuts and bruises. The force is urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. A police spokesperson said: "On Monday 29 January, between 2:15pm and 2:30pm, we received reports that an 82 year-old man had been walking up Chapel Street in Petersfield towards Station Road, when another man pushed him to the ground and took an envelope of cash from his pocket. He then ran off in the direction of Station Road. The man sustained minor cuts and bruises from the incident but did not require hospital treatment."