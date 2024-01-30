Havant burglary launches police appeal as Hampshire police ask public to help find man
Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man after a burglary that took place at a Havant address.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued an appeal following the incident, which took place on the evening of Friday, January 19.
A force spokesperson said: "On Friday 19 January, between 6pm and 6:30pm, we received reports of a burglary at an address on The Mallards, Havant. Nothing was taken from the address. We are looking to speak to the man in the attached images about the incident."
If you recognise him, or have information that could help us with the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 44240027657 or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website here.