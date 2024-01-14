A petrified woman was left a prisoner in her own Southsea home for months following a campaign of terror by an unhinged man who inexplicably targeted her and other women.

Public menace Alexis Morejon-Palomino, 56, terrorised female neighbours in Highland Road, where he lived, between July and October last year. But females left “scared” by Morejon-Palomino’s hellraising antics can now breathe a sigh of relief after he was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for 36 weeks for harassment. A five-year restraining order was also slapped on the relentless perpetrator preventing him going to several roads in Southsea upon his release.

The court heard how Spanish-speaking Morejon-Palomino indiscriminately targeted the female in her 40s for no apparent reason. His tirades included shouting abuse and threats for hours outside the woman’s address and banging on her door - with her fearing he would gain entry and attack her.

On October 17 around 11pm the woman was woken up to “loud banging” outside with the defendant swinging a wheelie bin into her property - while on police bail that was meant to prevent him from contacting the female. Prosecutor Nicola Sully said: “He did it repeatedly for 10 minutes and shouted twice, ‘I’m going to kill you’. The victim believed he would kill her if he got in and so she rang 999. The defendant was also shouting at members of the public. He was arrested and denied it and gave a false alibi.”

The complainant, who was signed off from work and needed counselling, said in a statement read to the court: “I feel isolated and scared and sleep deprived as this (harassment) can go on any time of day or night. I feel harassed and intimidated and worry about leaving my property for fear he may be outside. I even left my house to sleep on the beach once as I found (the abuse) unbearable.”

The woman said she has been left “exhausted” and suffering panic attacks. The ordeal had left her being “unable to work” where she went from a high earner to being on Universal Credit and needing to use food banks.

The victim, speaking of the harassment, added: “It became more and more scary over the weeks it went on. I felt sorry for him initially but as time passed I became more and more scared.”

The court was told Morejon-Palomino, who had 85 previous offences to his name, was being housed by the Home Office with the government department to “make the appropriate arrangements on his release”, defence lawyer Bridget O’Hagan said. The defendant was branded a “serious risk of harm” to the woman.

Judge, recorder Daniel Sawyer, said: “The effect on (the woman) has been very serious indeed. The appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.”

Morejon-Palomino will be released on licence half way through his 36-week jail term. The female, speaking after the sentence, told The News: “I'm happy with the sentence. He clearly needs help too. I have no idea why he was targeting me but it became clear he has a huge previous record.

“The five-year restraining order to stay away from me and an area of Southsea was extremely important. He didn't just affect me but the local community, he clearly has issues with women.

“He also tried to break into my property, exposed himself on the public street, was aggressive with police, shouted disgusting obscenities on the street at the public but also towards myself and shouted he was going to kill me.

“It went on for 18 months in total. The police were given video and audio footage of him showing his behaviour. He was arrested several times and even on bail was targeting me again until his final arrest. Mental health, drink, drugs and lack of support from professionals were the reasons for his behaviour in my opinion.”