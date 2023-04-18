The piano was found at 6.40am on Tuesday, April 18 and left the the force appealing to the public for answers.

In a message shared on social media, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are currently trying to locate the owner of a Yamaha Piano which was left outside Portsmouth Central Police Station.

If you have lost a piano (?!) please do give us a call on 101 and quote the crime reference number 44230150862.’

An eyewitness reported that the piano seems to have been moved from outside Portsmouth Central Police Station. It is currently unknown how the large musical instrument ended up outside the station, but if it belongs to you then you can contact Hampshire Constabulary through their website or by calling 101.

