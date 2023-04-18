News you can trust since 1877
Piano dumped outside Portsmouth Central Police Station leaving baffled officers looking for owner

Police officers are looking for the person responsible for a piano which was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

The piano was found at 6.40am on Tuesday, April 18 and left the the force appealing to the public for answers.

In a message shared on social media, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are currently trying to locate the owner of a Yamaha Piano which was left outside Portsmouth Central Police Station.

If you have lost a piano (?!) please do give us a call on 101 and quote the crime reference number 44230150862.’

An eyewitness reported that the piano seems to have been moved from outside Portsmouth Central Police Station. It is currently unknown how the large musical instrument ended up outside the station, but if it belongs to you then you can contact Hampshire Constabulary through their website or by calling 101.

The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.The piano was found outside Portsmouth Central Police Station at about 6.40am.
