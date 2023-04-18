Hampshire Roads Police Unit posted on social media they had dealt with a range of offenders from people speeding to having no number plates. Many of the captures were made on the A32 and A272 using marked and unmarked motorbikes. Three new motorbikes were unveiled last year in a £65,000 scheme by crime commissioner Donna Jones.

READ NOW: Man remanded over thefts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Twitter post said: ‘Another busy weekend for @hantspolroads as #openduro continues to address high risk road use & ASB (anti-social behaviour) on #A32 #A272 and elsewhere. Using marked and unmarked bikes and cars provided by @donnajonespcc. The totals are 54 offences dealt with including 31 xs speed, 10 no. plates, 3 x exhausts.’

But whilst there was praise from one person in the message thread to ‘keep up the great work’ others were less than impressed. One wrote: ‘Wow ten people with no number plates.’

Another said: ‘Are you just targeting bikers? Any car drivers using mobiles along that route?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone else added: ‘Any phone drivers or are you turning a blind eye to them? I see several every day.’

Others were not happy with crime commissioner Ms Jones being credited. One person said: ‘Why bring politics into it? Why mention "provided by Donna Jones”? It's not like she paid for those herself. It's the residents' money, not hers.’

Traffic police. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)

Another said: ‘Wow! She's using her OWN money to provide equipment? Good on her. Or is it our taxes?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad