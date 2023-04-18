News you can trust since 1877
Traffic cops reported 'busy weekend' with over 50 offences but some taxpayers less than impressed

Traffic cops reported another busy weekend on the roads after slapping drivers with over 50 offences – but some taxpayers were less than impressed.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Hampshire Roads Police Unit posted on social media they had dealt with a range of offenders from people speeding to having no number plates. Many of the captures were made on the A32 and A272 using marked and unmarked motorbikes. Three new motorbikes were unveiled last year in a £65,000 scheme by crime commissioner Donna Jones.

The Twitter post said: ‘Another busy weekend for @hantspolroads as #openduro continues to address high risk road use & ASB (anti-social behaviour) on #A32 #A272 and elsewhere. Using marked and unmarked bikes and cars provided by @donnajonespcc. The totals are 54 offences dealt with including 31 xs speed, 10 no. plates, 3 x exhausts.’

But whilst there was praise from one person in the message thread to ‘keep up the great work’ others were less than impressed. One wrote: ‘Wow ten people with no number plates.’

Another said: ‘Are you just targeting bikers? Any car drivers using mobiles along that route?’

Someone else added: ‘Any phone drivers or are you turning a blind eye to them? I see several every day.’

Others were not happy with crime commissioner Ms Jones being credited. One person said: ‘Why bring politics into it? Why mention "provided by Donna Jones”? It's not like she paid for those herself. It's the residents' money, not hers.’

Traffic police. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)Traffic police. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)
Traffic police. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)

Another said: ‘Wow! She's using her OWN money to provide equipment? Good on her. Or is it our taxes?’

