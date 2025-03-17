Picture of man released after window and plant pots damaged during rampage
The hunt is on for a man after The Swan Centre, Eastleigh, was subjected to criminal damage.
During the incident, which occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday 2 March, it’s reported that damage was caused to a glass door at Hollywood Bowl and plant pots outside Prezzo.
Police want to speak to a white man aged in his mid to late 20s who was wearing a black jumper, white T-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.
“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a police spokesperson said.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250093033.”