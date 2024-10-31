Picture released after TV pinched from Fareham home - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
The police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

A TV was stolen from within an address in Nashe Way, Fareham on September 11 this year.

Officers have been making enquiries to identify this man, and they are keen to hear from any members of the public who may know who he is.

The police have launched an appeal after a tv was stolen from an address in Nashe Way, Fareham. They would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries.placeholder image
The police have launched an appeal after a tv was stolen from an address in Nashe Way, Fareham. They would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries. | Hampshire Police

If you know this person, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240391016.

You can also submit information to the police via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Click here for more.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form. Click here for more.

