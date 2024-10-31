The police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

Officers have been making enquiries to identify this man, and they are keen to hear from any members of the public who may know who he is.

The police have launched an appeal after a tv was stolen from an address in Nashe Way, Fareham. They would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries. | Hampshire Police

If you know this person, please contact police on 101, quoting 44240391016.