Police are hunting for a man who ran out of a pharmacy in Havant with two boxes of medication without paying.

Police want to find this man | Hants police

The incident happened between 5:05pm and 5:15pm on Tuesday 19 December when the man entered Davies Pharmacy on West Street and went behind the staff counter. The man took two boxes of medication off the shelf and then ran from the store without paying.

“Officers have been conducting enquiries and are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to,” a force spokesperson said. “If this is you, you know his identity or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240551888.”