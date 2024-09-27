Picture released of shaded man after over £1,000 stolen from found purse
Police are hunting the man pictured in connection with a theft incident on Winchester Road, Eastleigh, between the junctions of Kings Road and Hillside Close.
The incident, which involved the theft of £1,130 in cash from a found purse, happened between 3.45pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday 11 September.
“We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us,” a police statement said.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240391315.