Police are hunting two men caught trying to break into a van before damaging the vehicle.

Police received a report of suspicious behaviour around 10.05pm on 22 November involving two individuals who exited a dark-coloured estate vehicle in Miller Drive, Fareham, and tried to break in to a van. They were unsuccessful, but the van was damaged in the progress.

A police statement said: “We want to identify the people pictured as part of enquiries, or speak to anyone who has seen them in the area or captured them further on CCTV, doorbell camera or Dash Cam. In addition, we’re keen to hear from anyone who has seen any suspicious vehicles in the local area, including a dark-coloured estate car.”

Police want to speak to these men. Pic: Hants police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230478737. You can also submit information online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/