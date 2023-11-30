M3: BMW driver involved in crash with Audi is killed by lorry after getting out of car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to the horror event on the northbound carriageway near junction 5 yesterday. The double incident caused massive delays and the motorway being closed with diversions in place.
READ NOW: M27 crash today
Police have now confirmed the BMW driver, a man in his 50s, died. His family has been notified.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 1.17pm to a collision involving a blue Audi Q5 and a blue BMW 320D on the northbound carriageway near junction 5. Both drivers pulled over onto the hard shoulder. The BMW driver, a man in his 50s from Bracknell, then got out of his vehicle and was subsequently involved in a collision with a HGV.”
Appealing to the public for information, the spokesman added: “Lots of drivers were in the area at the time so we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the incident to come forward.
“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage. If you have any information about this collision please call 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference 44230488411.”