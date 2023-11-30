A BMW driver involved in a crash with an Audi on the M3 was killed when he got out of his vehicle on the hard shoulder and was hit by a lorry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to the horror event on the northbound carriageway near junction 5 yesterday. The double incident caused massive delays and the motorway being closed with diversions in place.

READ NOW: M27 crash today

Police have now confirmed the BMW driver, a man in his 50s, died. His family has been notified.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth news breaking edited:habibur rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 1.17pm to a collision involving a blue Audi Q5 and a blue BMW 320D on the northbound carriageway near junction 5. Both drivers pulled over onto the hard shoulder. The BMW driver, a man in his 50s from Bracknell, then got out of his vehicle and was subsequently involved in a collision with a HGV.”

Appealing to the public for information, the spokesman added: “Lots of drivers were in the area at the time so we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the incident to come forward.