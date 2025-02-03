Pictures from Portsmouth crash scene where woman seriously injured

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
Here are pictures from a Portsmouth crash scene where a woman was seriously injured.

Police were called around 2pm on Saturday 1 February to a “serious” two-vehicle collision on London Road, near to the junction with Hewett Road.

The crash involved a black Audi A1 and a green Toyota Aygo that left a woman in her 80s - who was in the Toyota - being taken to hospital with “serious, potentially life-changing injuries”, the force said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident,” a spokesperson added.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 44250048200.

London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured

1. London Road crash scene in Portsmouth

London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured Photo: Stu Vaizey

Photo Sales
London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured

2. London Road crash scene in Portsmouth

London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured Photo: Stu Vaizey

Photo Sales
London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured

3. Serious crash on London Road, Portsmouth

London Road crash scene in Portsmouth that left woman seriously injured Photo: Stu Vaizey

Photo Sales
Serious London Road crash on Saturday February 1 that left woman seriously injured

4. London Road crash scene in Portsmouth

Serious London Road crash on Saturday February 1 that left woman seriously injured Photo: Stu Vaizey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice