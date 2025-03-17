Pictures from Southsea scene where man's body found

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST
A large presence of emergency crews were in Southsea after a man’s body was discovered on Saturday evening.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were seen in Woodpath, Southsea, just after 8pm on Saturday, March 15.

The man's body was found at an address with police later telling The News the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said on Sunday: “We were called around 8.15pm (on March 15), after the body of a man was found in Woodpath, Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police cars blocked off the entrance to the road from Elm Grove while ambulance services checked the man and officers conducted enquiries.

See pictures from the scene below.

Man's body found in Woodpath, Southsea, on Saturday evening

1. Man's body found

Man's body found in Woodpath, Southsea, on Saturday evening Photo: Stu Vaizey

Paramedics checked the man while police officers closed down the road as they investigated.

2. Man's body found in Southsea

Paramedics checked the man while police officers closed down the road as they investigated. Photo: Stu Vaizey

Man's body found in Woodpath in Southsea on Saturday evening

3. Man's body found in Southsea

Man's body found in Woodpath in Southsea on Saturday evening Photo: Stu Vaizey

Police cars blocked off the entrance to Woodpath from Elm Grove on Saturday night while they dealt with the incident.

4. Man's body found

Police cars blocked off the entrance to Woodpath from Elm Grove on Saturday night while they dealt with the incident. Photo: Stu Vaizey

