Pictures from street scene of suspected Portsmouth stabbing and police raids

Police have also been seen carrying out raids near the city centre following the horror attack around 12.30pm in Kingston Road, North End. Three women and two men have been arrested and are in custody, the force said earlier.

A 53-year-old man is fighting for life after suffering a “serious” blow to the stomach after being attacked by another man. A social media video circling shows an altercation involving several people where a man with an apparent knife appears to lash out at two people.

A large presence of police and paramedics - including an air ambulance - attended the scene. A cordon was put up as officers stood guard and carried out investigations.

Officers were also seen raiding properties in Somerstown with a cordon placed by a block of flats and officers guarding the area. Meanwhile an officer is seen outside Lalys Pharmacy in Kingston Road where rubbish is strewn across the floor inside the shop where there also appears to be blood.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.32pm today (Wednesday 5 February) to a report of a serious assault on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent, in Portsmouth.

“A 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted by another man and officers are still establishing what happened. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his stomach. His condition is described as serious and potentially life threatening at this time.”

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a knife, blade, or sharp pointed article in a public place.

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of cannabis, and a 19-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They all remain in custody at this time.

District Commander, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “You will see officers in the area while we progress our enquiries. Based on the information that we currently know there is no wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be patrolling regularly.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250054711, or at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

